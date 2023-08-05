All guns blazing for Durban marksman

Durban’s Cameron Grobler hopes to fire with lethal precision at the British Junior International (BJI) Target Shooting Competition next week. “After the trials and when my name was called out as one of the top target shooters, I was so happy and didn’t have words. My mom cried and I think this was the proudest moment in my 17 years of existence. It was a hard and tough competition because it was against competitors from all over the country,” he said.

Cameron, a Grade 11 pupil at Glenwood High School, will be among 21 shooters representing team South Africa in Bisley, England, between August 7- and 11. Cameron said he would participate in the three P categories ‒ kneeling position, prone position and standing position ‒ the 2 x 10m standing position and the 1200m target sprint. This involves running 400m before aiming at a target five times from 10m, then running another 400m and shooting five times, and then run another 400m ‒ to achieve a specific score and specific time. He said this was his speciality. Cameron’s results in a 1 200m target sprint. PICTURE: SUPPLIED Cameron said shooting had helped him with his concentration, discipline in school work and all factors in life.