Amashova race goes virtual

Durban - The popular Amashova Durban Classic will go virtual this year.

Cyclists anywhere in the world can participate by simply taking to any road or trail on Sunday, October 18 and completing a 35km, 50km, 65km and 80km road or mountain bike distance.

“We wanted to keep the Amashova spirit alive,” said organiser Melissa Felt. “As we had to cancel the physical, we still wanted to feel the virtual vibe around Amashova race day.

“We’ve made it possible for cyclists to choose from four distances and have included a 5km or 10km charity run/walk for those who want to be part of the action on race day.

“We’re also donating a portion of the run/walk entries to our beneficiary Flag Animal Farm.