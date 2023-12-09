An enchanted garden glows

Durban — The enchanting Trail of Lights at the Botanic Gardens, one of Durban’s favourite festive events, is back with a fresh look and some surprise new additions. Now in its seventh year, the theme this year is Garden Glow and will bring wonder and joy to visitors of all ages. The talented technical team behind the event promises “a radiant spectacle that showcases the breathtaking beauty of the Durban Botanic Gardens”.

The Trail of Lights is a family-focused outing with a variety of entertainment and live music each evening, festive characters and live “selfie spots” and two food gardens offering a wide selection of food and beverages. It’s also a good opportunity to shop for gifts from the talented traders. One of last year’s most popular attractions, Paws and Claws, is back for three nights on December 10, 13 and 14 when visitors can bring along their “fur kids” (for dogs only). Ticket sales from these evenings go to Feeding the Furballs charity. It will cost R50 a pet, when booked with a full-paying adult ticket.