Protestors at mayor Zandile Gumede's suspension arrive in Durban municipal busses.

Durban - The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has called for an investigation and answers on how supporters of embattled eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede acquired city buses that ferried them to and from this week’s protest demanding her suspension be lifted. About 30 buses were seen transporting Gumede’s supporters to and from various branches of the eThekwini region for a protest on Tuesday that brought Durban’s CBD to a standstill. A number of eThekwini councillors participated, and it was reported that protesters were from 110 branches.

ANC provincial spokesperson Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said it would be unfortunate if municipal resources were used for politics.

“The ANC is calling on the munici­pality to thoroughly investigate, and indicate what has happened,” she said.

Gumede’s supporters want the ANC’s provincial executive committee to review its decision that forced her into a 30-day leave of absence as she is facing fraud corruption charges. They were also aggrieved about the PEC’s decision to disband the ANC’s eThekwini regional executive committee and replace it with a regional task team.

Gumede, the chairperson of ANC eThekwini region, and her co-accused are each out on R50000 bail on charges related to a R208million Durban Solid Waste tender, where service providers were allegedly paid for a service that was not rendered.

“If there are people who are found guilty of such (of abusing buses), proper actions must be taken,” said Simelane-Zulu.

eThekwini municipal manager Sipho Nzuza said he was not aware of how the protesters acquired the buses.

Tansnat was asked for comment, but had not responded at the time of going to press.