eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede. File picture

Durban - THE ANC in KwaZulu-Natal had yet to confront embattled eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede about her fraud and corruption charges to decide on a course of action, provincial secretary Mdumuseni Ntuli said yesterday. This as a defiant Gumede arrived at Friday’s official opening of the Sustainable Living Expo at the Durban Exhibition Centre.

After Gumede’s appearance in court on Tuesday over an allegedly fraudulent R208million tender, questions were asked during the week whether her strict bail conditions would allow her to carry out official duties.

But she looked confident and relaxed as she cut the ribbon. As she conducted a tour of the exhibition, the mayor brushed media questions aside.

Senior ANC councillor Nkosenhle Madlala said with regard to the mayor’s fraud and corruption case, “innocence prevails until proven otherwise”, adding: “Her bail conditions allow her to go back to work in an oversight role. They don’t interfere with her everyday duties. It’s business as usual”.

The provincial leadership is expected to meet at the weekend to decide Gumede’s fate.

Gumede and her co-accused, the city’s deputy head of strategy and new development Robert Abbu and supply chain manager Sandile Ngcobo, were earlier this week released on R50000 bail by the Durban Commercial Crimes Court.

Other charges against them are contraventions of the Municipal Finance Management Act, the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act, the Prevention of Organised Crime Act and the Riotous Assemblies Act.

“We have not had a discussion about what to do as we are still going to meet her so that she briefs us about the case and how this matter came about.

“The discussion will happen over this weekend to get a sense of the case, as we don’t know what this case is about except for what we have heard through the media,” said Ntuli.

Hundreds of ANC supporters gathered at the provincial office in Durban on Fruday to say “hands off Gumede”.

Gumede is also the ANC eThekwini regional chairperson.

Meanwhile, about 10 civil society groups, known as the Coalition of the Poor, issued a joint statement, calling on the national government to intervene.

“The current debacle has brought shame and embarrassment to the whole metro and its citizens. We simply cannot trust her (Gumede) to abide by the court’s ruling to conduct herself as required by the court if she remains in office. If the ANC decides not to take appropriate action, then we have to surmise the ‘New Dawn’ promise is just hot air,” read the statement.

Describing the charges against the mayor as “damning”, the groups said the court must have “very significant reasons” regarding the bail restrictions, which instruct the mayor not to interfere with witnesses.