ANC rally a ‘tourism’ boost for Durban

Durban — For Dumile Ndlamla, a staunch ANC supporter, being in Durban is not only about his party’s election manifesto launch taking place today (Saturday): he arrived two days earlier because he loves the city’s scenery and its warm beaches. Ndlamla, from Lusikisi in the Eastern Cape, booked into one of the top hotels on the Golden Mile, overlooking North Beach.

“I like Durban very much, the weather, the sea, everything is quite enjoyable around here,” he said. Ndlamla said he was “quite ecstatic” when the ANC announced that it was going to hold its Mayihlome Rally in the city’s Moses Mabhida Stadium, which the EFF also used for its rally on February 10. “I arrived (on Thursday) because I wanted to enjoy myself seeing places,” he said on Friday.

Now I’m going to visit uMhlanga Rocks, Ballito and all those places, just to view them.” Ndlamla said the rally, to be addressed by President Cyril Ramaphosa, was a tourism booster. “I was looking for accommodation for other people on Wednesday and all the hotels were fully occupied, meaning this ANC launch is boosting the economy of Durban a lot,” he said.

The Independent on Saturday also met other ANC members staying at the same hotel. They said they were senior party members, including MPLs, in their provinces, but they refused to speak about their experiences in Durban, saying they were observing their party’s communication protocol. “I can’t speak because I am not here as a tourist, I am here for the launch. If my name were to be in the paper, the leadership would not be happy at all,” said one woman among many wearing ANC regalia, who crammed the dining hall for breakfast. Most members and supporters were expected to arrive this morning, including by bus, to fill the 70 000-seat soccer facility.