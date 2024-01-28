Angel spreading his sea wings

The 17-year-old was selected to represent South Africa at the International Life Saving Africa Championships set to take place in Durban from March 18-20.

This is the second time he has represented the country, having been chosen for the team in an outing in September.

Damien, who attends Clifton School, said: “I was very excited when I received the news that I had been selected for the President’s team. Representing my country has always been one of my dreams since I was a young boy and to now have the opportunity to do it for the second time, I couldn’t be happier and hopefully this is just the start. Hopefully I will be able to represent my country many more times in the future.”

Damien Angel in his first outing representing South Africa, in Texas at the international surf rescue challenge. Picture: Supplied

Damien said the President’s team was a team of junior athletes (U19) that would race against senior athletes from other countries. This team was chosen to put the spotlight on talented young athletes who were picked for their skills in the sport, for their all-around ability and their future promise in lifesaving.