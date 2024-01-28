Angel spreading his sea wings

Durban’s Damien Angel aims to spread his wings in international competition later this year.
The 17-year-old was selected to represent South Africa at the International Life Saving Africa Championships set to take place in Durban from March 18-20.
This is the second time he has represented the country, having been chosen for the team in an outing in September.
Damien, who attends Clifton School, said: “I was very excited when I received the news that I had been selected for the President’s team. Representing my country has always been one of my dreams since I was a young boy and to now have the opportunity to do it for the second time, I couldn’t be happier and hopefully this is just the start. Hopefully I will be able to represent my country many more times in the future.”
Damien said the President’s team was a team of junior athletes (U19) that would race against senior athletes from other countries. This team was chosen to put the spotlight on talented young athletes who were picked for their skills in the sport, for their all-around ability and their future promise in lifesaving.
Damien said he first started lifesaving when he was 8 years old, influenced by his mom who had also participated in lifesaving.
He said his parents got him started by visiting the beach regularly.
He said he wasn’t sure which events he would be participating in, but would most likely compete in the surf swim, tube rescue and ironman.
“I will be doing lots of training to get myself prepared for this competition. Training consists of lots of swimming, board paddling, running and gym training.”
Damien’s coach, Luke Nisbet, who is the coach at the Pirates Lifesaving Club, expressed his delight in Damien’s selection.
Speaking about his training, Nisbet said: “Damien has been selected as a swim specialist, so I need to prepare his surf skills in the race including catching waves, going through the surf break and, of course, the start and finish of the race.”
Independent on Saturday