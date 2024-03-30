Angling champ fishing for world champs funding

Durban — A Phoenix angler is asking for help to get him to Ireland to represent South Africa in a world fishing championship. Jeremiah Chetty, 21, was selected by the South African Shore Angling Association for the Surf Casting Protea junior team to compete in the 23rd Junior U21 FIPS-M World Championships in Wexford, Ireland, in November.

Chetty, who is unemployed, is crowdfunding through Back-a-buddy to achieve his goal of raising R76 000 to cover his travelling and accommodation costs, as well as his Protea kit. Chetty qualified after participating in many surf-casting junior national tournaments and league events. Surf casting is a fishing technique that involves casting artificial or natural bait from the shoreline or where the waves break. “From my rankings I made the selection. The selectors looked at our abilities, skill and rankings," he said.

Proteas junior angler Jeremiah Chetty with his biggest catch, an 8kg Natal snoek. | SUPPLIED He is part of a five-member junior angling team. “I achieved third place in my first nationals Under 21 division and caught the biggest fish, a lesser sandshark, in the tournament. I was awarded Protea colours for surf casting as a junior in my second national event. I am appealing for assistance in making my dream come true by helping me raise funds to travel overseas and compete at an international level,“ said Chetty. He said this would be his first time travelling abroad.

Chetty began fishing at the age of 10 when he accompanied his late grandfather, Pastor Marie Chetty, to the beach. “I got to spend quality time with him while learning the sport of fishing. It helped me destress, especially at a time when my parents were going through a divorce. By the age of 17 I started participating in surf casting competitions. I found surf casting different and challenging,” he said. He said his biggest catch was an 8kg Natal snoek.