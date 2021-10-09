Angry Kharwastan goes to the top

Unhappy about the eThekwini Municipality’s handling of their water woes, Kharwastan residents have turned to the national Department of Water and Sanitation. “We are now waiting for a response,” said Kharwastan Civic Association secretary Umar Singh.

Last week they met various authorities, including representatives from the eThekwini Municipality, to address their complaints about sewage and waste entering a watercourse, especially from an informal settlement and a broken sewer line. Participants at the meeting called on the municipality to be criminally charged. This week the city announced that water reticulation pipes and ancillary works would be replaced in the nearby wards 70, 73 and 77 in Chatsworth.

Singh said this initiative had nothing to do with the deteriorating state of potable water supply pipes and frequent interruptions in water supply. “It’s about the local government election and the mayor making his maiden visit to Chatsworth,” said Singh. At the time of going to press, eThekwini Municipality had not responded to requests for comment about the infrastructure upgrades.