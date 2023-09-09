Animal welfare warriors rewarded

Durban - A 29-YEAR-old woman from Durban, who has been recognised as a welfare warrior, promises to continue promoting responsible animal ownership in Verulam and surrounding areas. Laurencia Ramchunder-Scott is one of four women applauded by the national pet retailer Absolute Pets for rescuing and caring for animals in need in their communities.

In August, Absolute Pets invited people to nominate women who take care of starving animals and strays. A panel of judges narrowed it down to the four women in KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and Western Cape. SIAN Hyser from Cape Town I SUPPLIED The other three were Jean Jacobs from Durban, Louise Krause from Tshwane and Sian Hyser of Cape Town. The winners received vouchers and pet food as recognition for their efforts.

Speaking to the Independent on Saturday, co-founder of Cinderella Animal Rescue Project Ramchunder-Scott said her love of animals had deep roots from her childhood when her mother, Elaine Ramchunder played a huge role in educating her about the importance of respecting and loving animals. “My love for animals will continue growing and I believe there is so much we can learn from their resilience and capacity. Being crowned a champion means a lot. It is a reminder to continue our mission with even more passion. “And it is a deeply fulfilling endeavour to witness the positive impact we make on the lives of these vulnerable creatures. Our efforts have made a positive impact on the community and we are thankful to everyone who voted for us,” said Ramchunder-Scott.

She and her mother started the animal welfare organisation in 2019. Cinderella Animal Rescue Project is a home-based rescue organisation that provides aid and care to animals in need. It focuses on rescuing, rehabilitating and sterilising animals. The organisation also conducts community outreach programmes to tackle challenging issues faced by domestic animals. “Our aim is to educate people about the importance of sterilisation and proper care of animals. By raising awareness and promoting compassionate practices, we strive to make a positive impact on animal welfare in our community,” she added. Jean Jacobs, 87, started rescuing dogs and now feeds stray cats around Durban beaches.

In 2009, she built a cattery at the bottom of her garden and now lives with 41 cats. “I discovered all these cats living around the beach and in the bushes, and I wondered how they survived. So the next day I took them some food, and then again the next day, and the next after that. And then one day, there was another lady also feeding them. So we joined forces and alternated days of the week. When she died of cancer recently, her daughter took over and the two of us continued feeding all these cats,” said Jacobs. Absolute Pets marketing manager Genevieve Adams said the women demonstrated a true passion and love for animals. Without them and their selfless pursuit of caring for animals in needs, many more animals would suffer.