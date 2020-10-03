Animals in need of your help
DURBAN - Animal welfare organisations still need help to make up for the losses during the hard lockdown:
Pawfect Nation is trying to get food to feeders in areas not close to supplies, or who cannot afford the food. Bulk food donations will be delivered for distribution.
Pawfect Nation feeds feral and stray animals not in shelters, so need bags, cans or pouches of cat and dog food. If you can help, please email [email protected]
Durban and Coastal SPCA, and Kloof SPCA still need help to make up for the funds lost during hard lockdown when fundraising events and charity/thrift shops were closed. Please consider donating unwanted items to them.
Details for donations:
Kloof & Highway SPCA First National Bank Account Number: 50730485741 Branch code: 221526 Type: Cheque Account Village Green is open every Tuesday to Saturday, the last Sunday of the month and all public holidays (except religious), from 8am-3pm at 29 Village Road, Kloof. Thrift shops at The Junction Centre, Inanda Road (Mon-Fri 8am-5pm, Sat 8am-1pm); Maytime on Charles Way, Kloof (Mon-Frid 8.30am-5pm, Sat 8.30am-1pm); Uniland Centre, Pinetown (Mon-Fri 8am-5pm, Sat 8am to 1pm).
Visit kloofspca.co.za for details. SPCA Durban & Coast
First National Bank
Branch code: 220226
Account Number: 62238932893
Account name: SPCA Durban
Visit spcadbn.org.za for details,
or to shop online. They also have a charity shop at La Lucia Mall. Open Mon to Sat 9am-5pm and Sun 9am-3pm.
Animal Anti-Cruelty League Standard Bank Account number: 051350521 Branch: Durban North Code: 042826.
Website: aacl.co.za/branches-durban
Centre for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife (CROW) First National Bank
Acc: 50770230859
Branch Code: 222126
Wishlist for all the items needed at the centre:
Visit crowkzn.co.za
or Donate to the Covid-19 relief fund at https://www.givengain.com/cc/ crow-covid19-relief-fund/
Cats of Durban Standard Bank Account Number: 056 592 523 Branch code: 042526 Website: https://catsofdurban.wixsite.com/catsofdurban/donate
Independent On Saturday