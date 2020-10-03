Animals in need of your help

DURBAN - Animal welfare organisations still need help to make up for the losses during the hard lockdown:

Pawfect Nation is trying to get food to feeders in areas not close to supplies, or who cannot afford the food. Bulk food donations will be delivered for distribution.

Pawfect Nation feeds feral and stray animals not in shelters, so need bags, cans or pouches of cat and dog food. If you can help, please email [email protected]

Durban and Coastal SPCA, and Kloof SPCA still need help to make up for the funds lost during hard lockdown when fundraising events and charity/thrift shops were closed. Please consider donating unwanted items to them.

Details for donations: