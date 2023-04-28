Another busy weekend

Markets Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market: (today) The market offers fresh produce, arts and craft, clothing and jewellery, artisanal food and live entertainment. From 7am to 1pm. The Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market also trades on the last Sunday of each month 8am to 1pm.

Musgrave Market: (today) Berea Park for food, music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, good quality second-hand items and more. From 9am to 2pm. Buzz Market: (today) A weekly community market for organic vegetables, funky clothing, decadent treats, boerie rolls, Indian delights and home-crafted sauces, decor and jewellery, second-hand books and coffee. 38 Pitlochry Road, Westville, from 9am to 2pm. Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing, and food every Saturday, 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm, opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call Brian at 082 829 0059.

Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family-friendly market at Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693. uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957. Windermere Antique Fair: Saturday May 6, lower level of Windermere Centre, 8.30am-2pm. Antiques, vintage and collectables, including porcelain, glass, crystal, jewellery, silver, records, books, paintings, linen, old toys etc. Treasures of yesteryear at prices to suit all pockets. Contact Helen Clementz on 084 2410241.

I Heart Market: The next market is at Sugar Rush Park Ballito on May 6 from 8.30am to 2pm. It offers an array of artisanal wares made with care and love. Expect a variety of exceptionally crafted goods from leather and décor, ceramics, visual arts, home décor, kiddies and adult clothing, including a delicious range of sauces and condiments, cured meats and cheeses, as well as mouth-watering eat-in options. Secure parking/Free entrance Shows Barnyard Theatre: (today and tomorrow) Simply the Best honours the music of Elton John, Cher, Tina Turner, Meatloaf and Michael Jackson. Until June 4. Tickets R220 from https://www.barnyardtheatre.co.za/

Playhouse, Loft: (today and tomorrow) Iqhawekazi is a story-telling production which depicts a pivotal role played by our struggle icon Lillian Ngoyi. Today at 6.30pm, tomorrow at 3pm. Tickets R80-R120 from webtickets. Rhumbelow, Northlands: (today) Road To Graceland – Paul Simon Tribute stars The Black Lapels: Rob Warren, Garth Warren, Gareth Gale and Colin Peddie, with guest vocalist Tory du Plessis. At 7.30pm. Tickets R180 from Computicket or call 082 499 8636 or [email protected] Rhumbelow, Durban: Back by popular demand is Tribute to Dire Straits starring The Reals ‒ Barry Thomson, Dawn Selby, Mali Sewell, Andy Turrell ‒ with guest guitarist Shaun Dragt. May 5 and 6 at 7.30pm, May 7 at 2pm. Tickets R200 from Computicket or call 082 499 8636 or [email protected]

Kearsney College: Presents Kat & The Kings, David Kramer and Taliep Petersen’s multi-award-winning hit musical. May 8-12 at 7pm. Tickets R60 from Quicket. Music On Point Waterfront: (today) Anywhere In Your City ‒ Durban gives you the ultimate Afrohouse experience for a night of non-stop dancing, amazing beats, and electrifying vibes from the best Afrohouse DJs. No under 18s. No own food or drink or camping chairs. From noon. Tickets R200 from webtickets.

The Werehouse, Durban: (tomorrow) Durban Hip Hop Fest, brought to you by prolific event promoter and entertainment guru Dogg Dbn, returns with another massive show dedicated to KZN Hip Hop. From 2pm. Tickets R90-R350 from webtickets. Drakensberg Boys Choir: Weekly concerts at the at 3.30pm. Tickets R175-R210 from webtickets. Centre for Jazz and Popular Music, UKZN: Every Wednesday in March at 5.30pm, catch a selection of excellent jazz musicians. Tickets 100, pensioners R70, students R40 from [email protected]

St Agnes Church, Kloof: (tomorrow) Christopher Duigan plays The Most Beautiful Piano Classics, a popular selection of memorable music that includes On Golden Pond, music from The Piano and classics by Chopin, Liszt and Debussy. At 3pm. Also at Woodgrove Community Centre May 4 at 3.30pm and Ashton College, Ballito May 7 at 3pm. Book via WhatsApp 0834174473 or [email protected] MH Joosub Hall, UKZN Westville: Acapella Night of Praise and Worship is back this year, featuring guest groups Noted (Port Elizabeth) and Chosen SG (Johannesburg), supported by Durban-based groups, soloists and a live band. May 6 at 7pm. Tickets R170 from webtickets. Art

KZNSA Gallery: (today) A Faint Transport is a solo exhibition by Josephine Grindrod that draws on art historical images of 'The Deluge' to explore the threat of climate-induced flooding. In the Park Gallery, catch Hope for a Better Tomorrow, an exhibition of woodcut prints produced by graduate interns based at Ubuciko Creations in Amaoti, Inanda. Both until April 30. Durban Art Gallery: Pitika Ntuli’s ground-breaking exhibition ‘Azibuyele Emasisweni’ (Return to the Source) runs until Jan 2024. The online version launched as part of the National Arts Festival and was nominated for a Global Fine Art Award for best digital exhibition in the world and received one of two People’s Choice Awards in Paris in 2021. The Green Gallery: New works by Sue Whitmore, Makiwa Mutomba, Justine Stead, and Angelica Anastasis. Bronzes by Sarah Richards and Owen Llewellyn Davies. Flanders Mall, Mount Edgecombe. Call 031 502 2757.

The Gallery, Ballito: Stories.za presents more than 50 talented artists, each with their own unique story style. Until May 28. Call 072 245 8691. Durban outdoors: (re)present is a public showcase by Contemporary Archive Project today and tomorrow at Isithumba Community Development Centre (today at 2pm) and all day on May 1 eThekwini Beach (Blue Lagoon). The project promotes physical (re)presentation of photographic works and text in locations in which the work was made. No entry fee. Outdoors

Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) Hike the Historical City Centre hike. Meet at the Point Yacht Club slipway at 2pm sharp. Learn about Durban’s historic buildings. Hike cost R30 for Cathedral tower Access. Pub supper after at Royal Natal Yacht Club lawns. Call David 072 615 0559. Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125. Mountain Biking Rides: Every Saturday at 6am meeting at Dura Cycles in Uvongo. Call Siya Mpofana at 039 315 7359.