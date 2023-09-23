Apply for a Botanical Eduction Trust grant

Durban - The Botanical Education Trust, fully registered and approved as a Public Benefit Organisation (PBO), has opened applications for grants. The objectives of the trust are to advance education and research in the field of indigenous South African flora and factors influencing it, for example natural environmental factors, alien invader plants, etc.

This will be the main objective of the trust and preference will be given to funding work likely to have a positive influence on indigenous plant conservation. It assists in funding the publication of literature pertaining to indigenous South African flora and factors influencing it and promotes indigenous South African flora in any way the trustees see fit. Funding of all the following are specifically excluded:

Any education, research or publication that does not have as a main objective the promotion of indigenous South African flora. Any item which will not be of direct benefit to indigenous South African flora. (For example, research into indigenous flora which will only benefit the agricultural sector). Attendance at conferences, seminars and meetings.

Travel, subsistence and living expenses (except when such expenses form an integral part of achieving the objective of an approved project). Entertainment of whatever nature. Registration and tuition fees, as the trust awards grants, not bursaries.

Recipients of awards from the trust must be resident in South Africa, with preference given to South African citizens. In the case of associations, preference will be given to public benefit organisations registered in the Republic of South Africa. The cost of clearing of alien vegetation is only considered in exceptional circumstances, as indigenous vegetation in general should benefit and not only a small geographical area. Because demand on funds always outstrips supply, preference is given to applications for smaller amounts, which should not exceed R25 000.