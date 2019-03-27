Durban - The Glenwood community has been left shaken after an armed robbery at the local Woolworths store saw four suspects make off with an undisclosed amount of cash.



The incident happened just after 5 pm when the four suspects, one of them armed, pointed a firearm at the manager and demanded cash from the cashiers while customers were told to lay on the ground.





Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said Umbilo police were investigating a business robbery case. He said the four suspects fled the scene in an unknown grey car with an undisclosed amount of cash.





According to Zwane, one of the suspects pointed a firearm at the store manager and said no arrests had been made. No valuables were taken from any of the customers, he said.





Meanwhile, Heather Rorick, the chairperson of the Umbilo Community Policing Forum, said the community had been left shaken by the robbery.





“They demanded money from the cashiers and demanded money from the safety at the back. No one was harmed thankfully, but the customers and the staff were left shaken,” she said.





Rorick said they were in disbelief that such a robbery would take place at 5 pm - when the store is at its busiest.





“This incident has rattled the residents quite a bit. We have to all be alert and look out for one another. Thank goodness no gunshots were fired. All the customers complied when they demanded them to lie on the floor, no one had the time to be a hero,” she said.





Rorick said a volunteer who works with local crime prevention organisations reported that the suspects were unsuspecting and had even greeted him before the robbery.





“They are getting braver now,” she said of the robbers.





“At 5 pm you would think they would be scared with the store being full,” she said.





Independent on Saturday