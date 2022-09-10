Arrangement for burial of Queen Elizabeth under way

The momentous task of arranging a funeral for Queen Elizabeth ll moves into top gear now as members of the royal family and the public come to terms with the finality of her death. The first day of her death was known as D-Day and various official ceremonies are set out for each day until D-Day10, next Saturday, when the queen’s funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey.

The code name to announce her death was “London Bridge Has Fallen”. Queen Elizabeth II will be interred at Windsor Castle’s King George VI Memorial Chapel, and the remains of her husband Prince Phillip, which are at the Royal Vault at St George’s Chapel, will also be moved there. King George VI Memorial Chapel is part of St. George’s Chapel, where the queen’s parents, George VI and Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, as well as her sister, Princess Margaret, were also laid to rest.

King Charles lll met Prime Minister Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace yesterday, their first official audience and commentators say the first time in history where both parties started their new roles at the same time. On Tuesday, Truss had flown to Balmoral estate in Scotland to meet the queen to be welcomed into her new role. Two days later Truss had a new monarch.

King Charles III looks at floral tributes left outside of Buckingham Palace in London yesterday, a day after his mother Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96. Thousands of people were at the palace to express their grief. Picture: Daniel LEAL / AFP King Charles lll is expected to tour the UK in the coming days before his mother’s burial. A sombre king and Queen Consort Camilla arrived at Buckingham Palace from Balmoral Castle in Scotland yesterday afternoon. He greeted sympathising people as echoes of “God save the king” reverberated through the air. He held people’s hands, they kissed his hands, one person pecked him on the cheek and many others snapped pictures with their cellphones.

Bells tolled throughout the UK and people left flowers to mark the queen’s death at various places around the world. The Royal Standard, which indicates the presence of a monarch, was the only flag seen flapping in the wind: the Union flag was at half-mast symbolising a nation in mourning. After the king’s meeting with the prime minister, he made his first official televised public address last night.

This was followed by a Remembrance Service at St Paul’s Cathedral. Although he automatically became king when his mother died, today he is expected to meet with the Accession Council, a ceremonial body of various officials which will make formal proclamation of the accession of the successor to the throne. Veteran broadcaster Sir David Attenborough said the queen had the extraordinary ability to put everyone at ease, although you were always aware that you were in the presence of royalty.