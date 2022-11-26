Art of giving for everyone

Durban - From knitted dolls to handblown glass designs and billboard bags, there’s a special gift for everyone no matter their size or taste at the BuzzArt22 Christmas fair at the KZNSA art gallery in Glenwood. Artists, beaders and crafters have outdone themselves by bringing a fresh perspective to this year’s theme which centres on sustainability.

Not only have they stuck to the brief and turned trash into treasure, but each piece is a unique talking point. Beaded baubles at BuzzArt at the KZNSA in Glenwood.Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/African News Agency (ANA) For instance, who knew that old highway billboards can be turned into funky bags: Hillcrest-based E’yako Green has done so. Their recycled bags, which include iPad, toiletry and cosmetic bags as well as green corporate gifts, are made from billboards and polyester marketing waste.

Architects Paul and Colleen Wygers have developed a lamp and manufactured it from PET plastic used to make cooldrink bottles. The lamps, in an array of colours, are flat packed into little boxes and the buyer has to assemble it, almost like a puzzle, which is part of the fun. Architect Paul Wygers of Round Studios flanked by Alka Dass and Zimkhitha Xwashu at the BuzzArt22 Christmas fair at the KZNSA art gallery in Glenwood. Wygers has designed a range of lamps from recycled PET plastic. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/African News Agency (ANA) “I design cities and buildings but this is the opposite extreme in terms of scale and it comes about because of my interest in colour theory,” said Wygers.

Amid the soap, candles and bamboo grooming brushes, there are multi-coloured tablecloths, feather soft cushions and collectable ceramics. Young or old, there is a gift for everyone at the KZNSA BuzzArt22 Christmas fair in Glenwood. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/African News Agency (ANA) Beaming with pride, the gallery’s executive director Angela Shaw points at a collection of ceramics by Nikhil Tricam and Nindya Bucktowarand and says: “That’s going to be collectibles.” The two, who own a company called Kalki Ceramics, won the Nando’s Hot Young Designer (HYD) Talent Search last month.

Alka Dass shows some of the clothing on sale at BuzzArt22 at the KZNSA in Glenwood. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/African News Agency (ANA) Shaw said this year the KZNSA and Woza Moya Ixopo collaborated to develop a range known as the Ifafa Valley KZNSA Capsule. Designs from the Woza Moya embroidery team were scanned and turned into graphic designs which were screen printed onto tote bags and T-shirts. They were also printed on gift cards and gift wrap. She said the idea was to present the collection as a single gift and a portion of the proceeds would go back to Woza Moya’s embroidery team. “It’s designed to be a gift range so it’s very affordable. We've kept the prices super low,” said Shaw.

A designer outfit created from off cuts by celebrated designer Amanda Laird Cherry graces the centre of the marketplace. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/African News Agency (ANA) An eclectic clothing display by celebrated designer Amanda Laird Cherry graces the centre of the marketplace. Shaw said the outfit was crafted from off cuts and turned into a designer outfit, proof of the designer’s commitment to sustainable fashion. Tapestries from the Rorke’s Drift art centre add a splash of colour to the gallery’s walls.

Shaw said: “It is an extremely valuable art centre in terms of KZN heritage but also for sustainable livelihoods for people who live pretty remotely... in the Isandlwana area in northern KZN.” She said they had also used the Rorke’s Drift textiles to make a beautiful cushion range and smoke jackets. “You are not going to get it anywhere else.” Different genres on display at the KZNSA BuzzArt22 Christmas fair. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/African News Agency (ANA) Artist and BuzzArt22 social media manager Alka Dass said it was the biggest local artisanal craft market in Durban. “There are many markets in Durban but these products are made solely by Durbanites. It’s absolutely magical that it comes from someone’s hand to someone’s home. The gallery is the middle man, but it accommodates all that talent in one place,” said Dass.