Art with a message in new exhibition

What freedom do South Africans really have? That is one of the concepts explored in the works of visual artist, Major Ndlovu, 31, whose new art exhibition opens at the Ammazulu Gardens and Sculpture Precinct in Kloof next Saturday.

Ndlovu said this week that he was “very excited”. Born in Umbumbulu, Ndlovu enjoyed art from a young age. He is known for his different printing medium from mono printing to charcoal drawing and woodcut printing. Monotype: This work investigates the future of South Africans. “I loved art from when I was young and when I was in primary school I would draw cars and houses. We didn’t have art as a subject, but once I matriculated, I studied for a year at BAT Centre and then attended the Velobala Art Classes hosted by the African Art Centre at DUT (Durban University of South Africa).

Butterfly Series – Charcoal/Acrylic: Butterflies are the symbol of life. Some black people see them as a symbol of ancestors. In their presence we gain power, hope and faith for a better tomorrow. “That is when I started to try with still life and more difficult art, as well as learning different skills related to art,” he said. His subject focus moved to people, which he still favours, and he said that “not being successful at other things I tried” brought him back to a career in art. “I always ended coming back to art and I think that is where I found myself. My mother and brother were both good at art and we were fortunate to have that gift,” he said.

Corno Series – Acrylic: This work embraces the beauty of black women’s hair. Ndlovu said his some of the art going on exhibition was created during lockdown, including his “Corno Series” which embraces the beauty of black women’s hair. He also still focuses on freedom for South Africa, with his work “Ubuntu Nobumbano” questioning the future for South Africans. NGIKHULULE (Set Me Free) Woodcut/Acrylic: This work speaks on behalf of spiritual people who find it difficult to survive/adapt to today’s lifestyle. “By judging what has happened before and what is happening now, many are losing hope for a better tomorrow. South Africa is sinking,” said Ndlovu; however, his “Butterfly Series” represents faith and hope for a better tomorrow.