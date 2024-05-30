Artisanal debut for KZN festival

Whether you say ZA or SA, there’s exciting news for KwaZulu-Natal lovers of arts, music, culture and SA artisanal products with zero imports in sight. The ZA Fest 2024 is an annual extravaganza of music, arts and culture at Manor House in Ballito, taking place from June 14 to 17.

Making its debut at the KwaZulu-Natal festival is Kamers Makers, giving attendees the chance to find some of the country’s finest, most inventive and proudly local artisanal products. “We’re thrilled to bring our unique blend of discovery, shopping, and celebration to this beautiful province ‒ showcasing more than 100 creators of everything from fashion to footwear, skincare to ceramics, craft gin to jewellery, accessories, homeware and more. We’re certain the discerning shoppers of KZN will be blown away by the quality and variety of these local talents,” said Jeremy Doveton-Helps of Kamers Makers. He said through their six national shows, the platform fostered interaction between artisans and shoppers, amplifying a circular local economy and enriching the small artisan businesses and the communities in which they operate.

“What sets Kamers Makers apart is an unwavering commitment to quality, ethics and innovation. Makers undergo rigorous vetting and mentoring processes, ensuring consistently top-notch products,” he said. Over 21 years, it has established itself as one of the continent’s premium artisan platforms, showcasing more than 2 100 different makers with not an import in sight. The platform has launched more than 200 new Makers, many of whom have now become established, self-sustaining job creators and income providers for hundreds of people. Evan Roberts of ZA Fest said this was more than a “relationship” ‒ it was a perfect synergy of shared values and a commitment to celebrating South African talent.

“Their presence adds immense value to the festival, enriching the experience for festival goers with this unmatched artisan showcase. We’re thrilled to welcome them on board, and we’re confident their participation will elevate the festival to new heights,” said Roberts. With the Ndlovu Youth Choir as the headline act, they’ve created a cultural experience bar none, said Roberts. The choir and Jesse Clegg will set the stage ablaze on June 16. Tickets can be found on Webtickets on: