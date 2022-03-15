Artist’s cultural balancing act

March is the month of Andy Magoso at the Woza Moya creative entrepreneurship project. Each month, a different artist is paid to paint a 1.2m x 1.2m wall panel which is displayed on the wall outside Woza Moya’s Aids Centre shop in Hillcrest.

His painting, titled uZandisiwe, done in acrylic on brown paper, also uses mixed media including charcoal, soft pastels and acrylic paint. He blends animal characteristics of goat and sheep since, typically, goats are used in Zulu rituals, whereas sheep are often used in Xhosa rituals, with human figures. “The reason behind this is that he feels that in a way, he has to continue balancing his Xhosa cultural background with his Zulu cultural background,” read a release from the centre.

Magoso’s work directly relates to his personal history in that it explores the idea of duality and balance. “I use my work to reflect on how I have felt the need to balance these dual and opposing elements of my identity and how they have affected my life and made me the person I am today,” he said. “For instance, having a Zulu father and a Xhosa mother, then growing up in a Zulu-predominated community, made me feel the need to always remind myself that I am half Xhosa, in essence to balance my use of the Zulu and the Xhosa language.”

Woza Moya assists each artist by marketing their work for the entire month. A greeting card is made of the painted wall panel and sold in their shops so artists can earn an ongoing passive income. The painting itself is for sale and people are invited to bid for the painting. Bidding starts at R1 500 at the start of each month, and will close at the end of the month. The person who has the highest bid gets to buy the painting.

