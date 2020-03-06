As coronavirus hits home, South Africans turn to humour

Durban - As the coronavirus hit South Africa this week with the first confirmed case in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africans responded to the threat in a very South African way - with humour.

Nothing can quite stop South Africans from having a laugh over serious matters, as the country has battled fatal diseases such as ebola and listeriosis in recent years using a major tool: humour.

#CoronavirusInSA just bought more antiviruses @kaspersky im not dying anytime soon pic.twitter.com/vP1FQz9XVu — DJ Buse (@Buselaphie) March 6, 2020





Polony, Russians, birds and pigs couldn't kill us. What's a silly Mexican beer gonna do?#CoronavirusInSA #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/PpUz8KGSgh — Philani Dzimbanete (@RowlingStowna) March 6, 2020

Ricky rick is way ahead of us #CoronavirusInSA pic.twitter.com/S6ETVJBg5Z — Buhle Madolwana (@mbuhles) March 6, 2020





Meanwhile, the department of health said this week that there was no travel ban in South Africa and that the government will increase vigilance to countries who have coronavirus outbreak.