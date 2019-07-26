Durban - An aspiring Pietermaritzburg winemaker has been offered an opportunity of a lifetime - a stint in the Californian winelands. Nongcebo Langa, 26, from Imbali, has just been appointed assistant winemaker at Delheim and will be travelling to California for a four-month internship programme organised by the estate.

Langa said she joined the winery earlier this year as an intern and was formally appointed ahead of her trip to the US.

"It's my first time overseas. I was over the moon when I got the news. I intend to learn as much as I can. It is a great privilege to go to another country and be exposed to other ways of making wine,” said Langa.

She will be spending time at the family-owned Dry Creek Vineyard.

"We're very excited about Nongcebo becoming part of the team," said Victor Sperling of Delheim. "We see social development and upliftment as an extension of our holistic approach to winemaking. Empowering our staff and helping them improve their skill sets has always been a priority close to our hearts."

Langa said she grew up in a family that always had interest in agriculture. Her father is a truck driver and her mother a caregiver.

“When I was in Grade seven, I wanted to be a pilot. In my late years of high school I changed my mind and I thought of being a vet. I even shadowed one of our local veterinarians, but I realised it was just not my thing,” said Langa.

She said her interest in winemaking came after a seminar hosted by the Department of Agriculture.

“I was still in high school. I knew from that day that I had found what I was looking for. When I told my parents they were very supportive. Today I have completed MSc in oenology at the University of Stellenbosch and the rest is history,” she said.

She was also part of a groundbreaking project on global warming and wildfires lead by Dr Marianne McKay at the University of Stellenbosch. This led to her thesis covering the ‘Amelioration of Smoke Taint’ on wines by using commercially available and legally permissible products and exploring their efficiency at different dosage levels.

“In all my career I have had support and people who believed in me and inspired me. My parents, my viticulture lecturers and Delheim winemaker Roelof Lotriet have all played a huge role in my life,” said Langa.

She hopes to return home with a broader knowledge and be better equipped to have her own wine label one day.