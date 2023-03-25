Durban - Twenty Durban non-profit organisations are waiting for you to learn about ‒ and help them carry out ‒ their vital work at a joint expo to raise awareness and share skills and knowledge.
The Change in Action expo at Gateway Mall in uMhlanga showcases a broad range of organisations helping those in need in and around the city. We are Durban partnered with the Hollywood Foundation and Gateway Mall to provide the platform and marketing material to the organisations.
Gateway campaign manager Ayesha Sewbaran said: ‘’We’re excited for the opportunity to shine a light on various non-profit organisations across various sectors such as health, food security, economic, education, environment and family.’’
The NPOs were also offered training on the importance of social media accessibility, reach and consistent advertising to help them with their marketing efforts and how to deliver information to the public about their organisations for future events.
Visit the Change in Action NPO expo at Gateway from 9am-6pm until tomorrow.
The Independent on Saturday