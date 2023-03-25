Durban - Twenty Durban non-profit organisations are waiting for you to learn about ‒ and help them carry out ‒ their vital work at a joint expo to raise awareness and share skills and knowledge.

The Change in Action expo at Gateway Mall in uMhlanga showcases a broad range of organisations helping those in need in and around the city. We are Durban partnered with the Hollywood Foundation and Gateway Mall to provide the platform and marketing material to the organisations.