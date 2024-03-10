Austin makes fire after a cold spell

Durban — South African pop star Joss Austin is set to mesmerise audiences once again with the release of his latest single, With You, on all major platforms. This track is poised to become the anthem of the season, offering listeners a glimpse into Austin’s introspective journey and undeniable talent.

The Independent on Saturday caught up with Austin to find out about his troubled exit from a US-based label, how he overcame writer’s block and where he found motivation. “After several weeks of writer’s block, I entered the studio with low expectations,” said Austin, reflecting on the genesis of With You. “I knew I was exiting my record deal with my US-based label soon and didn’t have any intentions of re-signing after two years of a difficult partnership. Subjectively, that’s exactly what this song became to me. It gave me the confidence to write this song, pulling me out of the writer’s block.

“It’s hard not to have a good time listening to this song, even if it’s during house chores. During a time when I had very little influence over the decisions of my career, it’s exactly what was needed,” he said. Austin describes his sound as a combination of things that motivate him to make music. “I fell in love with the entire process of writing songs right from the start and the love has been a constant ever since. I’ve faced some very difficult times during my career and if I was motivated by one outcome, I would have given up long ago.