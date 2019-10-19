This week, Khumalo released his book, The Longest March, telling a tale of 7000 Zulus who walked for 10 days from Johannesburg to Ladysmith on October 7, 1899.
Khumalo said it was a few weeks before British soldiers declared war on the Boers. The Zulus did not have transport to go home because the trains had been seized and they had to walk.
However, they were scared that if they walked, Boer farmers along the way would mistake them for an invading army and attack them.
They approached John Mawick, who worked at the Native Affairs Department and had been instrumental in registering most of them to work at the mines, and he was from KZN.