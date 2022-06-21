Avos ‒ all the skinny on the superfood

Durban ‒ It’s a super food, but it’s also an ingredient for a fabulous facial. If the only time you have avocados is when you ask for extra guacamole, then you’re missing out on one of nature’s best beauty boosters.

Avocado has loads of hair and skin benefits, even if it sounds a little strange. Not only are avocados a nutritional powerhouse, they also have a myriad benefits when applied to the skin, lending even the driest face a “lit-from-within” glow. They are high in healthy fats, and an excellent source of vitamin C and E, both of which play a key role in the health and vitality of your skin. This DIY face mask recipe is for men and women. Whether your skin is dry from sun damage, razor burn or just the winter elements, this treatment replaces lost moisture and nutrients, such as essential fatty acids and vitamins. To make the avocado face mask, you need:

1 hand towel 1 ripe avocado 1 tbsp of mayonnaise (dry skin)

1 freshly squeezed lemon (oily skin) Directions: Cleanse skin as normal

Using a fork, blend the avocado in a bowl. If skin is extremely dry, add 1 tbsp of mayonnaise. If skin is naturally moist or oily, only add the juice of 1 fresh lemon. Apply mask mixture to your face and neck and leave on for 10-15 minutes. Soak the hand towel in warm water, wring out and apply over your face, leaving space for your nose and mouth. Leave the towel on your face for a few minutes, then wipe away the mask using the towel.

Your skin should be noticeably softer and smoother and no matter what season it is, the goodness of avocado is perfect to treat dry skin. For a more widespread treat, avocados can be used to moisturise your scalp and hair. They also aid in destressing your hair, giving it a luminous shine. Here’s how to create the ultimate avocado hair and scalp mask pack. Ingredients and supplies:

1 ripe avocado 1 freshly squeezed lemon A shower cap

Your regular shampoo and conditioner Directions: To prepare the mask, mash the flesh of the avocado in a bowl, squeeze in the juice of half a lemon and stir.

Wet hair with warm water. Apply the avocado/lemon mixture by rubbing thoroughly into your hair and scalp. It’s best if your scalp is still warm so the natural avocado oils can penetrate more easily. Put a shower cap over your head to avoid staining and leave it on for 20 minutes. Rinse thoroughly, shampoo and follow with your favourite conditioner.

Natural homemade avocado hair mask. An avocado back rub is one to bookmark for a date-night surprise. This cleansing back rub relieves stress and tension while cleansing your significant other’s back, and supplying their skin with moisture and nutrients. Essentially, this is a DIY couple’s massage using avocados. Ingredients and supplies: 2 washcloths

A buffing cloth 2 ripe avocados 2 sheets of plastic wrap

4 moist towels Moisturising body oil Directions:

Cleanse your partner’s back with a washcloth and then exfoliate using a buffing cloth. Apply the flesh of one ripe avocado over the entire back. Cover the avocado-smeared back with a sheet of plastic wrap then add a warm moist towel on top of the plastic.

Rest for 15-20 minutes then remove the towel and plastic. Use another moist towel to wipe away the avocado. Apply moisturising oil. Now it’s your turn! Hand these directions to your partner and repeat.