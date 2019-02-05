The place where a newborn baby boy was dumped in Glenwood.

Durban - A new born baby died after been found dumped in a rubbish bin in Glenwood on Tuesday afternoon. Garrith Jamieson, operations director at Rescue Care, said concerned residents found the baby and called paramdeics to the the intersection of Bulwer Road and Lytton Avenue in Glenwood at about 12:45pm on Tuesday.

"Advanced life support paramedics arrived on the scene to find the little baby boy had unfortunately already succumbed to his injuries. His body was then handed over to the SAPS, who will be investigating further," said Jamieson.

It was paramedic Ceron Meadows who declared the little boy dead. She expressed her concern at the rise in the number of babies being dumped in Durban, with Rescue Care paramedics having responded to multiple calls of this nature recently.

Meadows urged all mothers to seek help and assistance.

Last month a 31-year-old woman, who had just given birth to a baby boy, was arrested after allegedly dumping the child on a road in Everest Heights in Verulam.