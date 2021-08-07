Bail for Phoenix race-baiting accused

Durban - The UKZN researcher and leader of the #JusticePhoenixMasscreVictims campaign, arrested for shouting “One Settler; One Bullet; One Indian; One Bullet” ‒ later retracting it and apologising ‒ was granted R2 000 bail in the Durban Magistrate’s Court yesterday. Gift Hadebe, also known as Jackie Shandu, allegedly did so on the steps of the Durban City Hall last month while addressing a march, leading to his being charged with incitement of public violence and racial hatred.

The 37-year-old researcher, who handed himself over to police on Monday, said in an affidavit read out by his defence advocate, Senzo Ntuli, that he was not guilty of making a statement “which is open to an inflammatory construction”. “This was not the intended result, hence on quick reflection an unequivocal retraction thereof was published live in social media and mainstream media.” Hadebe’s affidavit added that the charges against him were no more than a vengeful effort to censor conversation about, and misdirect confrontation of, glaring economic inequality.

In his bail application, Hadebe said he wanted to make it very clear that he was determined to see the trial through with the hope that the court may be the only platform at which he could safely air the views of poor black people. He said they had been deliberately deprived of a platform to make “known their iniquity and suffering in a non-violent, non-inflammatory but honest manner”. He told Magistrate T Govender that he was a BComm and Economics Masters graduate, had matriculated at Stanger High School in 2001 and was the author of the published research paper “Decolonisation of Education”.

He earned R10 000 a month, shared a flat with a friend in Morningside and has an eight-year-old daughter who lives with her mother in Pretoria. “He contributes to her school fees and expenses,” Ntuli said of his client. Seventeen supporters, some wearing #JusticePhoenixMasscreVictims T-shirts, were in the gallery.