Durban - The bail application for two of the accused in the kidnapping of a British botanist couple was postponed at the Verulam Magistrate’s Court today.





This was after Ahmad Jackson Mussa‚ 36, told magistrate Chris Annamalai that he no longer wanted to be represented by legal aid and wanted to find his own lawyer.





Mussa along with this co-accused Thembamandla Kwanele Xulu,19, Sayfydeen Aslam Del Vecchio, 38, and Fatima Patel, 27 are charged in relation to the kidnapping of the British couple.





British botanist Rod Saunders,74, and his wife Rachel, 64, were travelling around northern KwaZulu-Natal and went missing in the Hlobane area near Vryheid on February 12.





The couple’ s vehicle was seized later in February at a property in Ngoye, near Mtunzini, and Del Vecchio and Patel, who have been linked to terror group Islamic State (ISIS), were arrested after police swooped on the property in the remote area.





Xulu was denied bail last month in court while Patel and Del Vecchio abandoned their bail previously.





Mussa also known as Bazooka was arrested on March 22.





Today’s bail application had meant to be for Patel but in an about turn it emerged that Mussa who had planned on provisionally abandoning his bail application wanted to change lawyers and apply for bail.





Mussa’s legal aid attorney told the magistrate that Mussa upon consultation said he no longer wanted to be represented by legal aid.





Speaking to the magistrate through an interpreter Mussa said he had made a mistake when his rights were explained to him. “I made a mistake when I was told the three options I had. I didn’t want legal aid I wanted to have my own lawyer”.





Advocate Jay Naidoo representing Del Vecchio and Patel protested at the adjournent the matter for Mussa to get his prefered legal representation.





“Accused one and two were arrested in February and subsequent to that accused number three had his bail application. In the interim accused four was arrested and now this will delay further my client’s application - this is prejudice my clients,” he said.





The matter was adjourned to later this month.