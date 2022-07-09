Ballito Pro - the fun and festivities continue

Durban - The Ballito Pro moves towards the tailend of the beach festival this weekend with many exciting events planned around Willard Beach, and both the mens and womens finals taking place on Sunday
One of the highlights of this year’s Ballito Pro is its restructured status as a Challenger Series - the ultimate battleground for surfers fighting to qualify for a spot on the 2023 Championship Tour. Across the eight international events, the fields of 96 men will battle for one of the 10 coveted spots at the top level of the sport.
The men’s field is stacked with former Ballito Pro champions and local favourites Adin Masencamp (Cape Town) and Jordy Smith (Durban), Alejo Muniz (ARG) and Deivid Silva (BRA). It also features Championship Tour surfers Conner Coffin (USA) and Ezekiel Lau (HAW), and up-and-coming rookies like Rio Waida (IDN) who won the previous Challenger Series event, the Sydney Surf Pro.
Beach soccer and volleyball will still be very much a feature of fun beach time activities while the kiddies corner will be active with face painting, sand castle building, water balls and a beach dash.
Pilates with Tash B kicks off the action at 7am this morning followed by a pop up snorkel day courtesy of the Breathe Foundation and the Jive with Jen beach action from 9am.
At night enjoy the sounds of Funky G, Ronald Rowley and Brent Crude, along with DJs at the Conchila Lounge.
