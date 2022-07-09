Ballito Pro - the fun and festivities continue

Durban - The Ballito Pro moves towards the tailend of the beach festival this weekend with many exciting events planned around Willard Beach, and both the mens and womens finals taking place on Sunday

One of the highlights of this year’s Ballito Pro is its restructured status as a Challenger Series - the ultimate battleground for surfers fighting to qualify for a spot on the 2023 Championship Tour. Across the eight international events, the fields of 96 men will battle for one of the 10 coveted spots at the top level of the sport.