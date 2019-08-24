Thalente Biyela gets in some practice at the North Beach skate park. Picture: Thabiso Goba

Durban - About 20 years ago, a young street kid, at Durban’s South Beach, stood on a skateboard for the first time. Two decades later, he is going to showcase his talent to the world.

Thalente Biyela, 26, who is now based in Ballito, will compete against the world’s best skateboarders at the 2019 Vans Park Series (VPS) World Championships, in Salt Lake City, Utah, in the US, this September.

“When I got back from overseas two years back, I had been feeling stuck but then VPS came around and gave me hope that I can still pursue my dreams,” said Biyela.

Biyela spoke to the Independent on Saturday during his lunch break at The Shed, where he works as “dishwasher, runner, waiter, basically a bit of everything”.

Biyela’s formal education was cut short when he was eight, and he spent half his life on the streets because of family troubles. Through tutors and self-teaching, Biyela managed to make himself literate.

In search of familial belonging, Biyela began surfing with his friends and would soon be introduced to skateboarding, which he would set as the benchmark for the rest of his life.

“(Skateboarding) is dangerous, but what’s not dangerous in life? Life is hard and we all have to make decisions,” he said.

“Skateboarding teaches you the lessons of falling and getting up again. I did not get here by staying down after falling, but by applying myself constantly to my craft.”

Between 2004 and 2006, two crucial events happened in Biyela’s life - the Durban Skate Park opened on North Beach, and his mother died.

This meant Biyela made a permanent move on to the streets, and spent all of his time in the skatepark and sleeping under rubbish bins. Despite that, Biyela looks back on that time with fond memories.

“Wherever you are from, your race, background, it did not matter. We were all equal, there to just skate and have fun,” he said.

Biyela’s story made the rounds in skateboarding circles and even reached the ears of skateboarding legend Tony Hawk, who met him during a visit to South Africa.

There is also a documentary on Biyela’s life called I Am Thalente, which was directed by Natalie Johns.

For Biyela, his next step is to try to represent South Africa at the 2020 Olympics, in Tokyo, as one of the first athletes to compete in the newly added sport.