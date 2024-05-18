Ballroom dancers need help to get to Germany for world event

Durban — Two Durban ballroom dancers are tapping their toes in excitement at the prospect of competing in Germany in October. Simphiwe Cele, 27, and Kekeletso Makhetha, 23, said the only barrier to them representing South Africa at the World DanceSport Federation World Championship Standard Adult in Germany was a lack of funds.

The pair have been dancing together since 2019 and both said dedication, hard work and discipline had brought them to this milestone. “I feel happy and excited because this is my second opportunity: I did get this chance in 2019 but I did not make it because of Covid-19. Now I have the chance again and am so blessed and happy. I cannot wait,” said Cele. Makhetha said: “I have always dreamt of travelling overseas, and getting to travel because of my talent is a huge flex. I feel so excited, lucky and grateful for this opportunity.

“I am happy and proud to say this did not just come to me: I worked for it very hard.” Their coach, Richman Nhlapho, who is Makhetha’s father, inspired and pushed the young partners and felt honoured they had earned their chance on an international stage. Makhetha said the pair knew each other long before dancing together, having met at dance competitions. They tried out as a couple in 2019 and had never looked back.

Ballroom dancing outfits are expensive, but both have managed – so far – to provide for themselves: Cele used donations and Makhetha, who is also a third-year fashion design student at the Durban University of Technology, said she often bought pre-owned dance gowns. The pair were searching for sponsorships for flights, accommodation and outfits and had begun fundraising. Cele said he would work on visualising techniques, positive self-talk and mindfulness to manage competition-day nerves.

He advised young people to put in the work to reach their dreams. “They must believe in themselves, take the leap of faith and embrace their uniqueness, celebrate their differences and never let anyone dull their spark.” Makhetha said she had always been a fan of hip hop dance, but it was love at first sight when she went into a ballroom and Latin dance studio.

“I started dancing ballroom and Latin American dance at the age of nine, so I have been dancing for 13 years including this year. “I just knew this is something I wanted to do,” she said. “I believe we managed to get this far with our dance because of practice, dedication and competing. We also would not have made it this far without the love and support from our dance coach, Richman Nhlapho,” she said.

“It is an honour to have two of my students making it this far,” said Nhlapo. “Going overseas has always been a dream of theirs, and having my students compete internationally has always been my dream. So, now we are working very hard to ensure that they are ready for October,” he said. Before that trip, Cele and Makhetha will compete in the League Dance Championships in Johannesburg next month, with additional performances in Cape Town and Limpopo.