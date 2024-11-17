Baumann home ‒ from family mansion to refuge

The Bakers bread and biscuit company was founded by JF Baumann who had arrived in Durban in 1851. On a visit to London in 1877, he learnt there was a Baumann staying nearby. This was JML Baumann, a nephew of whose existence he had been unaware. Born in Württemberg in 1856, JML Baumann (known as Leonard) had left Germany in 1873 to escape conscription. Settling in London, he went into partnership with Albert Kurz and together they acquired a bakery. Clearly, baking was in the Baumann genes.

In 1879, he married Kurz’s sister, Marie. Not long after, he received a letter from his uncle suggesting that he join his bakery business in Durban. The Baumann house in about 1970 after it had been sold to Beth Shalom. The young couple arrived on the liner Balmoral Castle in 1880, planning to spend a year. They would settle in Durban for the rest of their lives. JML Baumann plunged into the business with gusto, pushing the volume of trade from 120 loaves a day to 1 000, trying his hand at cake making and, in 1885, leading into the biscuit market.

JML Baumann making Easter rabbits in 1936. After uncle and nephew split the business, JF retained the grocery shop while JML bought the bakery. In 1883 and 1884, JML bought properties bounded by West Street, Brickhill Road and Palmer Street, building a bakehouse and shop. He and his wife lived in a house on the premises until 1903, when on medical advice, Marie was advised to move away from the beach. The property they chose was up on the Berea at 85 Vause Road, which had a wood and iron building. The couple built a graceful double-story Edwardian home which they named “Lenmar”, derived from their names Leonard and Marie.

In May 1915, anti-German riots broke out after the sinking of the ship Lusitania by Germany in the midst of World War I. Part of his business, L Baumann & Company Ltd, was burnt down by the rioters. At the time, two of his sons were fighting in the Union Defence Force against Germany in South West Africa. His factory was also supplying biscuits for South African troops. He changed the name of his company to Bakers Limited and for their own safety, moved his family out of 85 Vause Road to a house in Bellair. Three-and-a-half years later, on Christmas Eve 1918, they returned to Lenmar. The Baumanns had 10 children of which six survived infancy, five sons and a daughter, Grace. She never married and lived at her parent’s home where she died in 1936. Of their sons, Albert would succeed his father as chairman with Oliver as vice-chairman. Both boys had been pupils at Durban High School.

Golden wedding anniversary, July 1929. Seated on chairs from left are Mary, JML, Marie and Grace. Sitting on the floor is young Leonard with bow tie. In 1929, the Baumanns celebrated their Golden wedding anniversary with 400 guests at an evening dance at the Musgrave Memorial Hall. Separate festivities were held for their employees. For their Diamond anniversary in July 1939 they hosted a dinner at the Marine Hotel with the Durban Mayor and Mayoress in attendance. By then, Marie was in declining health, suffering from diabetes and arthritis but still in good humour. She died in October 1940. Her funeral was at the old West Street Methodist Church, which she had attended for nearly 60 years, the only break being during World War I when the family had lived in Bellair. This kindly woman was also a meticulous housekeeper who used to rise at five in the morning and with her servants, ensure that the house was spick and span before the family came down for breakfast.

In February 1946, a few months before his 90th birthday, JML Baumann died. During his lifetime he had supported various charities as well as the Methodist Church. His will added further sums and created new bequests and bursaries. These included the Natal Technical College, Bryan Beaumont Home, Kearsney College, Ethelbert Children’s Home, McCord Hospital, the Seamen’s Institute, Cripples Care Association, MOTH Memorial Cottage Fund, various old age homes and the Methodist Church including the training of African students. After JML Baumann’s death, 85 Vause Road remained in the family. One of his grandsons, also named Leonard, lived in the house with his sister. Young Leonard had fond memories of his school days there. Since his parents farmed in Zululand, he was placed in a boarding school in Durban. Lenmar became a second home to him. However, in 1968 the Baumanns decided to sell their home. At that very time, the Durban Jewish Women’s Guild was looking for a suitable property on which to establish a home for the aged. The Baumann house on an acre of land was ideal. When Leonard heard this, he considerably reduced the price, certain that its intended use would prove to be a real haven to the elderly in their closing years.