Be careful of the full moon Spring tide this weekend

The National Sea Rescue Institute NSRI and the emergency services are appealing to bathers, boaters, paddlers, sailors, suff anglers and coastal hikers to be cautious around the coastline as the full-moon. spring tide causes extreme tides, peaking today. In a statement the NSRI said the effect that that such tides have was caused by the gravitational effect that the moon on the earth, causing higher than normal high tides and lower than normal lower tides.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said spring tides posed a threat to swimmers, especially on the outgoing tide. “With school holiday in full swing we are appealing to coastal water users to be cautious. Be aware that coastal hiking trails can be cut off during high tide,” he said. He said rough seas, brought on by winter storms and cold fronts, could contribute to hazardous conditions. He also urged the Inland water users to be cautious when using rivers, lakes and dams where heavy rainfall is forecast for places.