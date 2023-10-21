Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLIndependent on SaturdayNewsWorldSportOpinionArtsBehind The News
Independent Online | Ios
Search IOL
IOLIndependent on SaturdayNewsWorldSportOpinionArtsBehind The News
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Saturday, October 21, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators

Beauty for the whole year

Yellow-billed kites fly over, from left, the Centre for Rehabilitation of Wildlife (Crow) operations director Clint Halkett-Siddall, Shanice Ramasami and Liverna Naicker of Compass Waste Medical Services in the birds' rehabilitation enclosure. They were unveiling the 2024 Dawn to Dusk Crow Calendar produced in partnership with Compass Cares (Compass’s CSI division) as part of the organisation's efforts to raise funds. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad African News Agency ANA

Yellow-billed kites fly over, from left, the Centre for Rehabilitation of Wildlife (Crow) operations director Clint Halkett-Siddall, Shanice Ramasami and Liverna Naicker of Compass Waste Medical Services in the birds' rehabilitation enclosure. They were unveiling the 2024 Dawn to Dusk Crow Calendar produced in partnership with Compass Cares (Compass’s CSI division) as part of the organisation's efforts to raise funds. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad African News Agency ANA

Published 1h ago

Share

The Centre for Rehabilitation of Wildlife’s (Crow) 2024 Dawn to Dusk calendar features a collection of breathtaking photographs of South African wild animals

Durban - The Centre for Rehabilitation of Wildlife’s (Crow) 2024 Dawn to Dusk calendar features a collection of breathtaking photographs of South African wild animals threatened by habitat destruction, poaching, and climate change.

Well-known wildlife photographers Calvin Kotze, Hendri Venter and Jon Warburton, as well as reserve owner Charl Senekal, and guest photographer Tracey Lund, donated the beautiful images taken at Senekal’s Zimanga Game Reserve in Zululand. The design was done by local designer and photographer Brendan Bromfield.

Crow appeals to people and companies to help them fundraise with the purchase of the calendars either as corporate or personal gifts. The calendar is available in two formats and prices: a standing desk calendar costs R100 and an A2-sized wall calendar costs R200. They are available from CROW at offices 15a Coedmore Avenue, Yellowwood Park and these outlets:

Aloe Vet: Shop F, Leonora Drive, Ballito

Assagay Feeds: 7 Cliffdale Rd, Assagay, Hillcrest

Carlyn Depot: 33 Acutt Road, Amanzimtoti

Equitack and Animal Feeds: 1 Bona Terra Rd, Assagay

Flowers on Kensington: 53 Adelaide Tambo Drive, Durban North

Hillcrest Vet: 32 Old Main Road, Hillcrest

Manors Vet Clinic: 41 Glenugie Rd, Pinetown

Rinaldo Riverside Veterinary Clinic: 102 Umhlanga Rocks Dr, Durban North, 4051

Village Vet: 2 St Marys Rd, Kloof

Watercrest Vet: 5 Rowles Ave, Waterfall

Westville Veterinary Hospital: 31 Jan Hofmeyr Road, Westville

Contact Crow on 031 462 1127 or email [email protected], or visits www.crowkzn.co.za

The Independent on Saturday

Related Topics:

WildlifeAnimals