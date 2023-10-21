Beauty for the whole year

The Centre for Rehabilitation of Wildlife’s (Crow) 2024 Dawn to Dusk calendar features a collection of breathtaking photographs of South African wild animals

Durban - The Centre for Rehabilitation of Wildlife’s (Crow) 2024 Dawn to Dusk calendar features a collection of breathtaking photographs of South African wild animals threatened by habitat destruction, poaching, and climate change.

Well-known wildlife photographers Calvin Kotze, Hendri Venter and Jon Warburton, as well as reserve owner Charl Senekal, and guest photographer Tracey Lund, donated the beautiful images taken at Senekal’s Zimanga Game Reserve in Zululand. The design was done by local designer and photographer Brendan Bromfield.