Beauty for the whole year

The Centre for Rehabilitation of Wildlife’s (Crow) 2024 Dawn to Dusk calendar features a collection of breathtaking photographs of South African wild animals
Durban - The Centre for Rehabilitation of Wildlife’s (Crow) 2024 Dawn to Dusk calendar features a collection of breathtaking photographs of South African wild animals threatened by habitat destruction, poaching, and climate change.
Well-known wildlife photographers Calvin Kotze, Hendri Venter and Jon Warburton, as well as reserve owner Charl Senekal, and guest photographer Tracey Lund, donated the beautiful images taken at Senekal’s Zimanga Game Reserve in Zululand. The design was done by local designer and photographer Brendan Bromfield.
Crow appeals to people and companies to help them fundraise with the purchase of the calendars either as corporate or personal gifts. The calendar is available in two formats and prices: a standing desk calendar costs R100 and an A2-sized wall calendar costs R200. They are available from CROW at offices 15a Coedmore Avenue, Yellowwood Park and these outlets:
Aloe Vet: Shop F, Leonora Drive, Ballito
Assagay Feeds: 7 Cliffdale Rd, Assagay, Hillcrest
Carlyn Depot: 33 Acutt Road, Amanzimtoti
Equitack and Animal Feeds: 1 Bona Terra Rd, Assagay
Flowers on Kensington: 53 Adelaide Tambo Drive, Durban North
Hillcrest Vet: 32 Old Main Road, Hillcrest
Manors Vet Clinic: 41 Glenugie Rd, Pinetown
Rinaldo Riverside Veterinary Clinic: 102 Umhlanga Rocks Dr, Durban North, 4051
Village Vet: 2 St Marys Rd, Kloof
Watercrest Vet: 5 Rowles Ave, Waterfall
Westville Veterinary Hospital: 31 Jan Hofmeyr Road, Westville
Contact Crow on 031 462 1127 or email [email protected], or visits www.crowkzn.co.za
The Independent on Saturday