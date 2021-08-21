Bee a honey and help the environment

World Honeybee Day is celebrated every year on the third Saturday in August to recognise the environmental importance of honeybees and beekeepers and encourage people to have a bee-friendly environment and buy local honey. Kristie Paine from Bushveld Bees is a full time professional beekeeper, looking after beehives, making honey, and running bee awareness courses. She considers her primary role to be keeping honeybee colonies healthy so they can produce honey and pollinate plants.

“Days like World Honeybee Day are really important because they help keep bees in the public spotlight,” she said. “It allows us to bring useful information to people’s attention and make them aware of bees. Quite simply, without bees, we would die. They are an essential part of the food chain and vital for food security. They are the starting point for everything. Without bees, there are no seeds. Without seeds, there are no birds, and so forth. “We are quick to kill bees, where it is far better to call in an ethical bee removal service to relocate them to where they can forage and thrive. We also don’t realise the harm we do when we use toxic sprays which kill entire colonies of bees, rather than bee-friendly pesticides in our gardens,” she said. “We are moving into spring and planning our spring gardens. I would encourage people to consider bee-friendly plants to provide bees with a good food source.”

Paine suggested buying bee-friendly seeds and mentioned that many plants people considered to be weeds, such as dandelion and clover, were actually beneficial to bees. “Honey is seasonal,” she said. “In KZN we are fortunate to have two honey flows ‒ in spring and in autumn ‒ where most other places only have one. It’s to do with vegetation, plants and flowers ‒ we are lucky to have spring flowers in KZN, and in autumn, the blue gums and Brazilian pepper trees flower which allow for a second honey flow. “It’s swarming season now. When there’s an abundance of food, a small section splits off from the main swarm. Typically, the queen bee has not flown for a long time and needs to rest along her journey. The swarm will protect the queen bee while they scout for a new home. They are at their most docile and won’t attack unless provoked.

“If you see a swarm visiting your garden, chances are they en route to a new home and are just resting. So, give them a day or two before calling in a bee-removal company. “Domestic beekeeping is becoming very popular. Having a hive really connects you to nature. Suddenly you are aware of what is flowering, you are conscious of the plants in your garden, and become mindful of harmful pesticides. All in all, you become more environmentally aware and more in tune with nature,” she said. There are more than 1 000 different bee species, and only two produce honey, which varies from region to region and also garden to garden.

“Honey is like a bee’s fingerprint ‒ what happens in nature will reflect in time and place. There are endless variables which can change honey. For example, rainfall could affect the grass-cutting schedule which impacts on how much clover is available, which in turn affects the nectar flow for bees, which might change the colour, taste and consistency of the honey. The weather also plays a role: when it gets cold, the honey solidifies. “When shopping for honey, make sure it’s 100% raw honey, locally sourced. The best is to support local beekeepers and producers. Make sure it is labelled ’Made in SA’ not ’Packaged in SA’. Look out for ’Irradiated’ on the label too ‒ all imported honey must be irradiated as a preventive measure against pests and diseases, and in so doing, loses much of its goodness,” said Paine. She offers courses in beekeeping via [email protected] or [email protected]