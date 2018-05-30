



Police minister Bheki Cele talks to the Chatsworth Community. Video: Arthi Gopi





Cele got the ball rolling by giving his own number.

Then he introduced the new provincial commissioner Lt Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. "This is the last number in the province," he said. "You only phone me when you are not satisfied by him."





Mkhwanazi took to the stage and read his number: 083 782 6384





Head of Special Forces Lt Gen Elias Mawela read out his number: 082 575 4675.





"He's got five calls already," said Cele.





Then he introduced National Head of Detectives Lt Gen Tevello Mosikili. She gave her number: 079 505 3235.





"Don't asked her how's life," Cele quipped. "these calls are not for how's life. Stick to the work."





Deputy provincial commissioner Major General Mzikayifani Zondi read his number: 082 331 9650





Cele said while the MEC's present did not report to him, he invited them to join in making themselves accessible to the public.





Ravi Pillay MEC for human settlements gave his as 083 236 6950.





MEC for safety and security Mxolisi Kaunda stood up and gave his 078 299 8033. "I cope you continue to pay may salary," he said.





So when all else fails, call the boss on 079 302 0100.





