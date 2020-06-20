Bibs out, knives ready as restaurants set to open

Durban - Diners are tucking in their bibs, chefs are sharpening their blades, and staff are getting their order pads ready. Restaurants have struggled to stay alive in lockdown, but President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Wednesday that they would be able to reopen at a yet-to-be-announced date. “We can’t say much in regards to the president’s speech, but we have to continue keeping hope alive, we have to keep our heads above water. It’s wonderful that regulations of trading have been relaxed, giving us a chance to make income,” said Khutso Masethe of D’urban Burger Co. “Covid-19 brought our business to a halt. The major challenge was income generation because when we aren't able to trade, we're not able to meet our obligations.” Rent and utilities still had to be paid, even with zero income, he said.

Before the lockdown, Masethe said, the establishment had also provided catering to corporate clients and participated in local flea markets and annual shows, offering a wider range of services than a conventional restaurant.

“Because of lockdown, all these were cancelled and it caused us a lot of uncertainty, anxiety and worry for the brand, our staff and our general livelihood,” he said.

The food and beverage industry was one of the hardest hit sectors as a result of Covid-19 and restaurants around the country were forced to close by government regulations.

Ramaphosa’s midweek announced that restaurants would be allowed to trade was welcomed, but restaurants had still not received word on a date or what the trading restrictions would be, said Gina Neilson of 9th Avenue Waterside, at the Durban harbour.

Also providing something of lifeline is a co-operative fund. Her restaurant was one of 50 that received aid from the Eat Out Restaurant Relief Fund, started at the end of April in partnership with Community Chest.

“We saw a gap during the lockdown where we had empty kitchens all over the country, talented and skilled chefs and hundreds of thousands of hungry tummies. These restaurants and chefs have chosen to offer their skills and dig deep into their own pockets to produce meals for the old and frail, those who have lost their jobs, the children who aren’t getting their meals at school and so many more communities in need, while suffering themselves,” said Tarryn Corlett, head of the relief fund.

“The fund will continue to support restaurants impacted by the lockdown restrictions. While the news of the relaxed regulations being implemented soon is an optimistic one, it doesn't take away the devastating impact lockdown has had on this industry nor take away the severe hunger crisis this country is still facing,” she said.

“The fund is intended to keep the industry operating so they can reopen their doors as viable businesses when the time comes,” she said.

Neilson said being able to pay staff and keep daily staff meals going when retrenchments were rife was just a portion of what the fund helped the outlet achieve. Like other affected restaurants, she hoped customers would return when operations resumed.

“It’s a nerve-racking business at the moment. We’ve already seen a few businesses and restaurants fold with the pressure,” said Neilson.

“There have been rumours of no alcohol sales and severely limiting the number of guests and hours of operation, which is concerning because the costs in running a restaurant are high, so it will be difficult to run with such limitations.”

Bellevue Café in Kloof was another business hit hard by Covid-19, and through the fund were able to sustain the Bellevue Buckets feeding scheme in partnership with the Zero2Five NGO to feed the needy throughout its inoperation, and pay staff.

“The president’s speech has been very well received by the hospitality sector as a whole. We are, however, wanting to see the details and restrictions to be imposed. It'll be impossible for restaurants to trade profitability with a limit of 50 guests in our dining rooms. We hope sanity will prevail and we'll be allowed 70% capacity as per taxis and public transport,” said Guy Cluver, owner of Bellevue Café.

Those seeking to apply for the assistance must be currently running or participating in a project to provide food for the needy, have a permit to operate as an essential service, specify the feeding scheme or project they support and have a means of distribution for the food.

Donations to the Eat Out Restaurant Relief Fund and applications can be made at help.eatout.co.za