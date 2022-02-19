Big drift blows into Durban soon

Durban - South Africa’s top drifters are set to gather for the prestigious drifting event, the Red Bull Car Park Drift South Africa National Qualifier, at Suncoast Hotel and Casino on April 9. Drifting has been described as one of the most exciting and fastest growing disciplines in motorsport, demanding the perfect balance of speed, style and fearlessness from its drivers.

The aim is to set the car sideways and drift through a corner by intentionally oversteering to initiate the controlled loss of traction. In South Africa, the sport goes back to 2004 with pioneer drifters such as Faheem Salie and legendary DJ and TV host, Ready D. Ready D said he was excited: “Having this event is a huge occasion for drifters and high adrenalin motorsport fans. I hope it will continue to grow locally.” Participants will be put through their paces at Suncoast until the top 16 are selected to go head-to-head on April 9, where the 2022 national winner will be crowned and will go on to fly the Mzansi flag high at the World Finals in Saudi Arabia later this year.