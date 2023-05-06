Big Walk is back

Durban - The much-awaited East Coast Radio Big Walk is set to return in 2023 and this time it comes with the announcement that it will be sponsored by Suncoast for the next three years. The partnership is a natural fit, not only because of the long-standing relationship between two key role players in Durban.

The Big Walk, the biggest walking event in KwaZulu-Natal, was not held in 2020 because of the pandemic. The theme for this year’s event is “Here with you, every step of the way”. The Suncoast East Coast Radio Big Walk aims to bring families and friends together to create memorable experiences. The event will take place on Sunday, June 18, and will start at uShaka, continue past Suncoast and end at Moses Mabhida (People’s Park). Participants can choose between the 5km and 10km routes and can purchase tickets online at www.ecr.co.za or www.suncoastcasino.co.za. Suncoast director of operations and complex general manager Adam MacIntyre expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership and the event. “We are thrilled to be a part of KZN’s biggest family walk. The event epitomises a sense of community and belonging which supports Suncoast’s vision of being Durban’s most loved entertainment destination. We are looking forward to a fun-filled day.”