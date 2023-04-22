Durban - About 70 people in wheelchairs and their helpers will be among 200 people who will enjoy what is quite possibly the world’s biggest bunny chow, at the Nelson Mandela Cruise Terminal tomorrow.

Organiser Yster Smal said: “Normally my disabled friends struggle to do something physical to attract attention for something like a world record. Now, the guys can now tell friends and family, ‘you know what, I’ve been involved in the biggest bunny chow the town has ever seen’. So it gives them a sense of achievement.”

The Independent on Saturday