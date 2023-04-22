Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
‘Biggest bunny chow’

Dean Shand, left, and Willie Bezuidenhout gave it a quick preview yesterday of an attempt to create the world’s largest bunny chow. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad African News Agency (ANA)

Published Apr 22, 2023

Durban - About 70 people in wheelchairs and their helpers will be among 200 people who will enjoy what is quite possibly the world’s biggest bunny chow, at the Nelson Mandela Cruise Terminal tomorrow.

Dean Shand, left, and Willie Bezuidenhout gave it a quick preview yesterday.

Organiser Yster Smal said: “Normally my disabled friends struggle to do something physical to attract attention for something like a world record. Now, the guys can now tell friends and family, ‘you know what, I’ve been involved in the biggest bunny chow the town has ever seen’. So it gives them a sense of achievement.”

The Independent on Saturday

