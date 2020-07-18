Bingo! Unwanted dog and his new owner hit the jackpot

Durban - It was a case of “Bingo” for both Martyn Lombard and Comet, an unwanted pet who found his forever home this week. Comet appeared on the front page of the Independent on Saturday last week, as part of our Mandela Day initiative in partnering with Durban and Coast SPCA and highlighting the plight of many pets who are being discarded, many because of the economic hardship faced by many families. Lombard, who collected the excited dog, renamed the family’s new pet Bingo, saying he had spotted the little dog’s picture in the media. “My four-year-old daughter, Lottie, has been bugging me for a dog for a long time and I had been looking around for one for about six months. “I had seen a picture of Bingo (Comet). When I came to the SPCA, I chose three dogs to take out on to the grass. But when I first saw him, I loved him - he was so friendly, gentle and calm.

Happy to be going to his forever home, Bingo is collected by his new owner Martyn Lombard from the Durban & Coast SPCA this week. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad ANA





“Lottie is waiting for us at home, beside herself with excitement,” he said.

And a renamed Bingo was also clearly happy and aware that this was a big moment taking place in his life as Martyn put him into the car.

Durban and Coast SPCA marketing manager Tanya Fleischer said: “We are so excited that he’s going to his new home, he’s been here for ages.”

She said its kennels were full, with about 60 cats and 20 puppies as well as many dogs, waiting to find new homes.

“We desperately need soft kitten and puppy food and will welcome any donations on Mandela Day,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Kloof and Highway SPCA launched its Mandela Day “Paws To Pledge” campaign this week.

As volunteers traditionally spend their 67 dedicated minutes to helping with the animals at the shelter, this was not possible because of the Covid-19 lockdown this year and so, the Paws to Pledge concept asks SPCA supporters to choose one of three pledges:

R67 towards deworming and parasite control.

R670 towards a sterilisation and helping to prevent unwanted litters and cruelty to animals.

R6700 towards keeping the SPCA’s inspectors on the road, attending to animal cruelty investigations and prosecuting offenders.

“Whatever the amount, big or small, it all adds up and goes towards making a huge difference in the lives of the animals and fighting animal cruelty in our community,” said the Kloof and Highway SPCA, adding that every Mandela Day pledge would be highlighted on their virtual wall.