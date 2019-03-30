Donovan Naicker was killed with a brick after an altercation.

Durban - There should have been cake and laughter in their home this week, but instead of celebrating, the family of Donovan Naicker were in court, sitting behind the dock where the men accused of killing him were appearing. Naicker, who would have turned 39 on Tuesday, was killed allegedly after being hit with a brick during an altercation with Floyd Reddy, Karl Pretorius and Jensen Reddy, whose trial continued this week in the Verulam Regional Court, north of Durban.

The trio face charges of murder and assault.

Naicker had allegedly gone to a friend’s aid in a scuffle when he was attacked in Stonebridge, Phoenix, north-west of Durban, in March last year.

Naicker’s sister, Natasha Naidoo, speaking outside court, said: “When it came to birthday celebrations and Donovan, there must always be cake and family time. There was always laughter and a fun time with our family. He was just the light of our lives, and this week for his birthday was not a happy time. We miss him so much.”

The week wrapped up the testimony of some of the main witnesses, and the court adjourned shortly before a paramedic who responded to the incident was due to testify.

Naicker is said to have heard an argument involving a friend and gone to intervene. It was alleged he tried to stop the fight, but those involved in the argument turned on him.

The accused have been released on R3 000 bail each and court appearances have been marred by animosity between Naicker’s family and those of the accused.

“We just want justice served. My brother did not deserve to die this way. He was my protector. We were so close and my son feels his absence at home.

“All the people that are here today are not here to support me, they are here for Donovan because he respected everyone, referring to them as Mum and Dad,” said Naidoo.

In court earlier this week, a witness who could not be named as he is a minor, said Naicker fell while being pursued and was hit by a brick while on the floor, leaving him bleeding from the face.

The witness said the assault ended when Naicker was allegedly kicked in the throat by Pretorius.

Earlier this week, defence attorney Ridwaan Sayed said Reddy struck Naicker with a brick after being attacked with a knife.

The witness said he was certain that Naicker did not carry a knife.

The trial continues in May when the accused are expected to testify that they did not throw anything at Naicker while chasing him.

