DJ Black Coffee has apologised to fans for the delay in his Music is King concert on Sunday.

Durban - Award-winning international producer and DJ Black Coffee apologised to Durban fans saying it was unfortunate that bad weather did not permit him to bring the full Music Is King experience to Durban. This was after the show started two hours late and ended early. The Alore Group said in a statement both Fire and Health and Safety departments issued an emergency evacuation of Kings Park Outer Fields for fear of damage due to winds over 40km/h which were a danger to staff and patrons. The Braxton Scale recorded gusts of wind at over 70km/h.

"As winds reached highs of over 70km, anything not tied down becoming a projectile with the possibly causing serious injuries. After the winds had subsided it took a while to replace all the furniture. It was with the consideration of all the patrons and staff safety that we had no choice but to delay the opening of the event,” the statement said.

This resulted to the evacuation of all staff and the delay of the show which was set to start at 5pm but started at 7pm instead.

"Some artists who were set to perform could not because of limited time; the show cut off a few minutes after 12 midnight. However, Durban fans enjoyed an explosive show which still featured British musician and producer Tom Misch; award winning singer and rapper Sjava, AKA and Black Coffee himself."