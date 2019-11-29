Black Friday: Bank transaction volumes up by 40%









Durban: As Black Friday fever hit South Africa today, one major bank reported that credit card transactions were up 40 percent, a staggering 1.8 million more than last year Between midnight and 2pm on Friday, the total number of transactions processed through FNB’s Merchant Acquiring Systems were 7.4 million compared to 5.6 million in 2018 - a 40% increase in transaction volumes compared to the same period last year. Transactions processed through the bank’s Merchant Acquiring Systems peaked at an average of 306 transactions per second. In 2018, Black Friday transaction volumes grew by 16% compared to 2017. CEO of FNB Merchant Services, Thokozani Dlamini says, “while transactional volumes will normalise later in the day, last minute shopping may lead to intermittent spikes in volumes until retailers close their doors. Online merchants have the luxury of opening until midnight while traditional retailers may consider opening for longer than usual to accommodate the after-hours rush.” Online merchants like Takealot, Zando and eBucks Shop were among the top online retailers where FNB customers bought discounted goods and services.

Howver Cilliers Kriel, CEO of FNB Credit Card, introduced a note of caution. “Overall, we expect card present transactions to make up the majority of card spend by close of business, however there’s a firm indication that South Africa’s consumers are growing accustomed to shopping online. As the day draws to a close, we encourage customers to shop wisely by sticking to their budgets to accommodate the longer festive season period.”

Earlier global auditing firm PricewaterhouseCoopers said in a survey that South African shoppers would probably spend 36 percent more this year compared to 2018.

Shoppers are expected to spend an average of R3 812.40 on Black Friday and Cyber Monday in 2019, compared to the average of R2 803 during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday in 2018.



