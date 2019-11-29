Durban: As Black Friday fever hit South Africa today, one major bank reported that credit card transactions were up 40 percent, a staggering 1.8 million more than last year
Between midnight and 2pm on Friday, the total number of transactions processed through FNB’s Merchant Acquiring Systems were 7.4 million compared to 5.6 million in 2018 - a 40% increase in transaction volumes compared to the same period last year. Transactions processed through the bank’s Merchant Acquiring Systems peaked at an average of 306 transactions per second.
In 2018, Black Friday transaction volumes grew by 16% compared to 2017.
CEO of FNB Merchant Services, Thokozani Dlamini says, “while transactional volumes will normalise later in the day, last minute shopping may lead to intermittent spikes in volumes until retailers close their doors. Online merchants have the luxury of opening until midnight while traditional retailers may consider opening for longer than usual to accommodate the after-hours rush.”
Online merchants like Takealot, Zando and eBucks Shop were among the top online retailers where FNB customers bought discounted goods and services.