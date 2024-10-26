Independent Online
Sunday, November 17, 2024

Blade slices through the opposition

A winning smile from our October pet of the month, Blade, a 2-year-old Rottweiler from Malvern. His mom says he is known for his bubbly personality and playful demeanour, and brings joy to everyone he meets.

Published Oct 26, 2024

Meet the winner and finalists in the October Independent on Saturday’s Pet of the Month competition, with Blade slicing through his rivals to scoop the title and win a R500 voucher from Petzone.

Blade’s mom, who lives in Malvern, said: “He’s a spirited 3-year-old Rottweiler with a heart of gold! Known for his bubbly personality and playful demeanour, Blade brings joy to everyone he meets. Whether he’s playing fetch at the beach or snuggling on the couch, this lovable boy knows how to brighten anyone’s day. With his gentle nature and loyal spirit, Blade is not just a pet, he’s a cherished member of the family.”

Living up to the name is pretty Sky, a 3-year-old Indian ring neck from Morningside.

How to enter: Snap a photo of your pet showing its unique personality, with a sentence telling us why he or she is so special to you. Add your name, your pet’s name, breed, age and area. Email it to [email protected]

Winners get a R500 voucher from Petzone.

Fluffy Bentley is an 18-month-old Persian who graces spaces in uMhlanga.

Competition rules: The competition is open to all pets and only one picture may be submitted. Employees of Independent Media, the sponsor, their advertising agencies and their immediate families may not enter. The editor’s decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into.

The Independent on Saturday Pet of the Month page will appear on the last Saturday of every month.

Entries for the November 30 competition close on Monday, November 25. The competition will run until February 2025.

An independent panel of judges will select the Pet of the Month.

Because of space constraints, not all pictures will be published in the newspaper. However, every pet will be considered and all entries will be published on our Facebook page.

Six-year-old mixed breed George in dreamland on his Glenwood couch.
Regal golden retriever Bella is 2 and lives in Hillcrest.
Mixed-breed Hailey is in the pink as she sticks her 2-year-old tongue out at anyone who thinks they can bother her on her bed in Phoenix.
Who you talkin’ to? Sumo, a Botanic Gardens stray, shows some healthy street attitude.
Sturdy and set for action is Jack Russell terrier Koko is 1-year-old and lives in Verulam.
Back-lit and flashing big baby browns, 1-year-old Yorkshire terrier Bow from Mount Edgecombe has this photographic modelling stuff down pat.
Lit up by a golden glow, Polo ‒ a 3-year-old Swiss shepherd from Chatsworth ‒ chilling on lush grass.
Home, James, says 2-year-old Rottweiler Luca from Chatsworth.
At just 10-weeks old, Yorkshire terrier Louis has staked his claim to the patio in Phoenix.

