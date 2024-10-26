Blade slices through the opposition

Meet the winner and finalists in the October Independent on Saturday’s Pet of the Month competition, with Blade slicing through his rivals to scoop the title and win a R500 voucher from Petzone. Blade’s mom, who lives in Malvern, said: “He’s a spirited 3-year-old Rottweiler with a heart of gold! Known for his bubbly personality and playful demeanour, Blade brings joy to everyone he meets. Whether he’s playing fetch at the beach or snuggling on the couch, this lovable boy knows how to brighten anyone’s day. With his gentle nature and loyal spirit, Blade is not just a pet, he’s a cherished member of the family.”

Living up to the name is pretty Sky, a 3-year-old Indian ring neck from Morningside. How to enter: Snap a photo of your pet showing its unique personality, with a sentence telling us why he or she is so special to you. Add your name, your pet’s name, breed, age and area. Email it to [email protected] Winners get a R500 voucher from Petzone. Fluffy Bentley is an 18-month-old Persian who graces spaces in uMhlanga. Competition rules: The competition is open to all pets and only one picture may be submitted. Employees of Independent Media, the sponsor, their advertising agencies and their immediate families may not enter. The editor’s decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into.

The Independent on Saturday Pet of the Month page will appear on the last Saturday of every month. Entries for the November 30 competition close on Monday, November 25. The competition will run until February 2025. An independent panel of judges will select the Pet of the Month.