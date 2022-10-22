Blaze sends residents fleeing

Durban - A fire tore through the top floor of a three-storey block of flats in Yusuf Dadoo Street near the Victoria Embankment yesterday, forcing tenants to flee with what little they could grab. Pedestrians and some of the tenants stood outside watching helplessly as their homes and belongings were consumed by the flames.

Story continues below Advertisement

Tenants, from left, Lackson Kasongo, Mussah Namakoma, Yusufu Maundala, and Hamzah Geofrey with the few possessions they managed to escape with. l MOEKETSI MAMANE Among those who were stranded on the pavement were Lackson Kasongo, Mussah Namakoma, Yusufu Maundala, and Hamzah Geofrey. “We only managed to save a few things, but now we are left with no shelter. We don’t even know where we’re going to sleep tonight,” said Kasongo. “Everything happened so fast, we smelt smoke from our rooms; from then on, everything was in flames. I told my room-mates to just grab what they can and that we must get out of the building as fast as we can,” said Kasongo.

They said there was no one in the flat in which the fire appeared to have started, and the door had been locked. Pedestrians and some of the tenants watching helplessly as their flats burst into flames. It is not yet known what caused the blaze.

Story continues below Advertisement