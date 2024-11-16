Blind Proteas up for T20 World Cup challenge

South Africa’s blind cricketers are poised to showcase their talent and determination at the T20 Blind Cricket World Cup in Pakistan, which runs from November 23 to December 3. The Proteas leave South Africa on Tuesday, ready to tackle formidable opponents including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, defending champions India, Nepal, Sri Lanka and host nation Pakistan.

Blind cricket is adapted to enable blind and partially sighted players to compete at high levels, employing techniques like the sweep shot to enhance their chances of connecting with the ball. Aiming to improve upon their fourth-place finish from the last edition in India in December 2022, the team is hungry for a strong performance as they clash with Pakistan in their opening match next Saturday. Among the players stepping onto this prestigious world stage for the first time is 21-year-old Mpumelelo Luthuli from Mariannhill.

“A provincial player visited my school in 2017 and introduced us to the game. I was happy to join the team and began training. I got to play my first game in 2018 in Pretoria. I enjoy playing. My only challenge is the sun. Blind Proteas player Sphelele Khalala at Cricket South Africa’s awards ceremony when he was named Cricket South Africa’s blind cricketer of the year for the 2022/23 season. “Getting to play at the World Cup is such a great opportunity. I never thought I would be able to play cricket or even travel overseas to play. I am looking forward to the tournament. We have trained hard,” said Luthuli. With albinism and partial sight, Luthuli is currently pursuing a degree in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) at Mangosuthu University of Technology.

Another key player is 27-year-old Sphelele Khalala from Clermont, who said he was looking forward to bringing back the World Cup trophy. Khalala lost his sight in 2004 because of meningitis. Having tasted disappointment at the semi-finals in the 2022 World Cup, he believes the current squad's experience gives them an edge this time around.

“I believe we are a better and more experienced team. We definitely have a good chance of winning the World Cup,” said Khalala. Individually recognised for his skills, Khalala was awarded Cricket South Africa’s blind cricketer of the year for the 2022/23 season, standing out as a performer in the previous World Cup in India. Leading the Proteas into battle is head coach Asheta Mahabeer, who makes history as the first woman to take charge of a national team at the Blind Cricket World Cup. Mahabeer climbed the ranks from coaching the Dolphins Blind Cricket team to serving as assistant coach in the last World Cup in 2022.

Mahabeer said the team had a good mix of experienced players and some new talented players. “They really made the selectors’ job very difficult when selecting this World Cup squad. We’ve now got a very balanced team. We preach being one united family and the importance of supporting and respecting each other regardless of age, gender, race or where you come from. That unity will be the key for our team to achieve its goals. “Fortunately, a few of our players played in Pakistan recently so they will have the know-how to adjust to conditions quickly. It’s going to be a very challenging competition going up against the likes of Pakistan and India where blind cricket is a professional sport. However we are quietly confident of putting in some big performances and achieving our target of becoming a top-three blind cricket nation in the world,” she said.