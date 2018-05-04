Nthabiseng Kgomo donates blood at Atlyn Shopping Centre in this file picture. A new regulation which determines whether people are eligible to donate means a possible further challenge to collecting blood in South Africa, and a greater need for new donors. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - The SA National Blood Service (SANBS) is appealing for donors to step forward urgently as blood stock in KwaZulu-Natal dropped to dangerously low levels on Friday.

SANBS regional marketing manager Sifiso Khoza confirmed the province was currently at 0.9, which translated to 177 units of blood, saying all blood groups were needed to boost the stock.

“A healthy blood stock in the province is 500 units of blood a day but now we’re down to 177 units, which means we don’t have enough blood to last even for today. As much as we need all blood types, blood group O is in demand as it is universal and can be transferable to all patients in need. The situation is critical. We are appealing to residents of KZN - active donors, potential donors and lapsed donors to help to boost the regional blood stock,” said Khoza.

He said there were many people in life-threatening situations who required blood, such as cancer patients who needed regular blood supply, women giving birth, those who have been involved in accidents and anyone suffering complications during major surgery.

“If you are able to donate blood, please do so as soon as you can. We’d like to thank you in advance for your donation. It’s not just about donating blood, it’s about saving people’s lives,” said Khoza.

To find out more about donating blood and to locate your nearest SANBS donor centre in KZN, visit sanbs.org.za or call 0800119031.

