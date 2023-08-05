Blooming legend

Kevin Ellis and stray Dobby, who needs a home, admire his silverware in the Kloof and Highway SPCA nursery and tea garden before a busy weekend.
Ellis and his partner Lesley Klewinghaus took first place in the World Dance Masters International Dance Championships 2023 in Blackpool, UK, last week.
They won the partners section for the second year and Ellis won his solo section. The pair are the 2023 European champions and represent Just Dance Studio, which will host a morning of line dance tomorrow (Sunday) from 10am until 2pm at the Kloof and Highway SPCA tea garden, along with a car boot market.
Today is the annual Ales for Tails Festival, a family-friendly craft beer, gin and music fest from 11am to 5pm, to raise funds. Veranda Panda will headline the entertainment. Tickets at R140 must be bought online at www.alesfortails.co.za and will not be available at the door.
