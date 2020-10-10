Blooming marvellous

Durban - Clivias have added a dash of orange to wildlife artist Linda Lemon’s garden in Gillitts, and with tomorrow being annual Garden Day, she aims to enjoy their beauty.

“They just propagated after I fed the beds and gave them lots of water,” said Lemon, who calls her garden “a treat” that she enjoys at weekends after spending many hours in her studio. “Hillcrest is gardening heaven on account of its climate. This spring has been beautiful.” she said.

Garden Day is when South Africans across the country celebrate their unique green spaces and gardens in every shape and size. Gardening has been proven to boost both mental and physical well-being and create a sense of belonging and connection. Working in your garden not only burns calories, it reduces stress, and even improves your immune system. It also gives you a chance to express your creativity. So pack an outdoor picnic and celebrate the greenery that brings you joy tomorrow.

